Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.47 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $96.60 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00187879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00028260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.52 or 0.00404978 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

