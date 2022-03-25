Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.47 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $96.60 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00187879 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00028260 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001999 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.52 or 0.00404978 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00052485 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008472 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
Wanchain Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “
Wanchain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
