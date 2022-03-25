PRW Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,255 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in American Express by 47.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in American Express by 39.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,432 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 10.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $190.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 1 year low of $136.76 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.01.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

