H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.100-$4.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.10-$4.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.86. 642,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

FUL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.