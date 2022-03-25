Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonendo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SONX stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. 91,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51. Sonendo has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONX. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

SONX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

