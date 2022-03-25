Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonendo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of SONX stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. 91,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51. Sonendo has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $12.24.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONX. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.
Sonendo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
