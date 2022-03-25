Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Traeger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
COOK stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. Traeger has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $32.59.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.
Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
