Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Traeger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

COOK stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. Traeger has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Get Traeger alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Traeger by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after buying an additional 160,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Traeger by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 79,640 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Traeger by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 60,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $1,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.