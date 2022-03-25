Trian Fund Management, L.P. Buys 1,026,508 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,026,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trian Fund Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invesco alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 720,080 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,848,960.80.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.