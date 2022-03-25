Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Orion Office REIT stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. 4,691,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,462. Orion Office REIT has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $15,250,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $3,866,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

