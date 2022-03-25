Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

COLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,736. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $645.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186,286 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 842,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.