Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE BRC traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 173,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,735. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. Brady has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $61.76.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $27,501,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Brady by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,869,000 after purchasing an additional 164,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

