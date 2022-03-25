Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on WTRG. Barclays raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Essential Utilities stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.95. 1,026,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.63. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

