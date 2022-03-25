StockNews.com Downgrades InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) to Hold

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of InfuSystem stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 229,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.34 million, a PE ratio of 139.29 and a beta of 1.19. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $23.15.
