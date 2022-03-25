StockNews.com Downgrades InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) to Hold

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of InfuSystem stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 229,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.34 million, a PE ratio of 139.29 and a beta of 1.19. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

About InfuSystem (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

