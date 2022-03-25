SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

NYSE:SNX traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. 358,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,201. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.38.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

