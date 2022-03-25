PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,656 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $2,680,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 30,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $3,105,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.95. 2,896,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,445,213. The firm has a market cap of $209.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,896 shares of company stock worth $1,353,954 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

