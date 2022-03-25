Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. 633,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,601. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,972,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 71,231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Celestica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

