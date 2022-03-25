Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) will post $89.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.15 million and the highest is $89.60 million. Digi International posted sales of $77.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $367.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $369.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $413.55 million, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $417.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGII. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of DGII stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.12. 95,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,651. Digi International has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.07 million, a PE ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Digi International in the third quarter worth approximately $10,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digi International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Digi International by 32.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Digi International by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

