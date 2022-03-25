Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EIF shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

TSE:EIF traded up C$0.75 on Friday, reaching C$43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 94,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,467. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.11. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$37.24 and a 1-year high of C$47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.94.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$390.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.67%.

About Exchange Income (Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.