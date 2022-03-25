$0.13 EPS Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.07. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,034 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $55,443,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. 1,306,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

