MimbleWimbleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $152.73 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $14.11 or 0.00031927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $152.73 million and approximately $232,239.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004920 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $490.62 or 0.01110375 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,826,359 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

