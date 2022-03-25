Kineko Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25,315.00 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Kineko has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Kineko has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $25,315.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00046072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 563.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.46 or 0.00874648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.74 or 0.07006323 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,223.19 or 1.00086439 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

