Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Increased by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 44,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,444,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,782. The company has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day moving average is $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.