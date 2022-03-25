PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $527,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,764,000 after buying an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

VT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.02. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

