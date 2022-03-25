iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Increased by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,491,000. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

EFG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.17. 422,899 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

