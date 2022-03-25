10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $1,460,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $2,119,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,480,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $830,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,535. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average of $126.54. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.37 and a beta of 1.71.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.