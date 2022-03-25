Brokerages Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT at $26.10

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.10.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $4,648,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $80,888,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,142,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,178,059. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

