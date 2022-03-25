PRW Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000. Sleep Number makes up approximately 1.4% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Sleep Number at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 19.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 121,866 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 54.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 169,098 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 312.6% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after acquiring an additional 248,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Sleep Number stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.43. 334,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,002. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.