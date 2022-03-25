Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.330-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.180-$1.240 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.63.

ELAN stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,312,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,077. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 768,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

