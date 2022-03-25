$861.73 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will announce $861.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $854.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $867.30 million. Twilio reported sales of $589.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.52.

Shares of TWLO traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.85.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $3,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,010 shares of company stock worth $7,781,961 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

