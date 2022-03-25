Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $628.87. 1,453,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,662. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $583.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.79. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $256.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

