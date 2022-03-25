Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.730-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.96. 423,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 45,233 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.