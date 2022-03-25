$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $1.81. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.45 and a 200-day moving average of $217.85. The firm has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

