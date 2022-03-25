Zacks: Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.94). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of GTHX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,726. The company has a market cap of $352.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

