Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

REPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,473. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $754.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,299,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,915,000 after acquiring an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 45,217.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

