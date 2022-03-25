Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.53. 387,672 shares of the company were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93.

