Foster & Motley Inc. Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,433,000 after purchasing an additional 347,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ by 13.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,927,000 after purchasing an additional 310,606 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,997,000 after purchasing an additional 669,277 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.80. 1,597,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,524. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

