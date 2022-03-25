Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) will report sales of $133.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.19 million. Invitae posted sales of $103.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $642.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $648.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $874.47 million, with estimates ranging from $863.10 million to $881.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVTA. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

NVTA stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 3,817,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,379,912. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitae has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $209,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter valued at about $124,651,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,790,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,200 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

