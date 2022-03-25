Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 3,588 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,956 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,574,000 after purchasing an additional 735,385 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,752,000 after purchasing an additional 513,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,894. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

