Zacks: Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.18. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $2.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $14.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

ABBV stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.33. 5,116,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,926,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $103.84 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

