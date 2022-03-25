Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. Ladder Capital posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,386,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 577,973 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.08. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 103.29, a current ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

About Ladder Capital (Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

