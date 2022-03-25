EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-$10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,575. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $107.79 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.60.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.