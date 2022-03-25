Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,915,000 after acquiring an additional 126,663 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,689 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 903,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,659,000 after purchasing an additional 56,005 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.93. The stock had a trading volume of 404,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,386. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.11.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

