Brokerages Anticipate DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) will report sales of $86.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.40 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year sales of $366.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.36 million to $369.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $403.74 million, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $406.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,937,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,500,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,642,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 21,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,754. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

