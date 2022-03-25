BitKan (KAN) 1-Day Volume Hits $61,299.00

BitKan (KAN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One BitKan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitKan has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitKan has a total market capitalization of $18.96 million and approximately $61,299.00 worth of BitKan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00035232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00112296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitKan Coin Profile

KAN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. BitKan’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,536,124,204 coins. BitKan’s official Twitter account is @BitKanOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitKan is bitkan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitKan is a blockchain-based content payment platform providing to its user's price monitoring, news, mining monitoring and different cryptocurrency wallets. BitKan's platform allows users to store cryptocurrencies and to check live market prices on major exchanges. Also on the platform, users receive updated news, regarding the cryptocurrency market and set up price reminders. BitKan issued a token named KAN following the Ethereum ERC20 standard. The KAN token is used as a payment method and as a reward within the BitKan ecosystem. “

