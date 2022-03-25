Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 652 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

WHR stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.38. The stock had a trading volume of 800,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,480. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.60. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $180.55 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.