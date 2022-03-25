Analysts Anticipate Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $230.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.30 million and the highest is $232.46 million. Sotera Health reported sales of $212.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 664,248 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Sotera Health by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,865,000 after purchasing an additional 532,903 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,739,000 after buying an additional 150,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,380,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after purchasing an additional 199,525 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 822,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96.

About Sotera Health (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.