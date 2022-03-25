American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.870-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.48.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,123. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average is $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $98.15.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 412.8% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.