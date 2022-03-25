The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,401,000 after acquiring an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,049,000 after acquiring an additional 94,293 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.93.

Shares of ALL traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.80. 1,897,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,578. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.35. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.