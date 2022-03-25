Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.97. 156,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,138. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $88.28 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 and sold 13,000 shares worth $1,361,310. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,724,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,772,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 138,913 shares during the last quarter.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

