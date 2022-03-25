Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.57 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of LNTH traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,769. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $582,448.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,205 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,666. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,412,000 after buying an additional 143,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 206,259 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.