INDUS (ETR:INH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.50

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €27.50 ($30.22) and last traded at €27.65 ($30.38), with a volume of 92890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €29.30 ($32.20).

INH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on INDUS in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on INDUS in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $743.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.81.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

