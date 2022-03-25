PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Update

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the February 28th total of 544,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.

PAO Severstal stock remained flat at $$21.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. PAO Severstal has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36.

Get PAO Severstal alerts:

PAO Severstal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAO Severstal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAO Severstal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.