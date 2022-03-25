PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Update

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the February 28th total of 544,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.
PAO Severstal stock remained flat at $$21.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. PAO Severstal has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36.
PAO Severstal Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAO Severstal (SVJTY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for PAO Severstal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAO Severstal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.